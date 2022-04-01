She Ended Her Last Relationship With Court Proceedings, Should I Be Worried?

Met this lady recently, and I have been single for over 12 months now. We chatted , and from different conversation, it turns outs she usually dump guyz stating one fault or the other

Now the problem is she took her immidaite past guy to court citing threat to life. When she showed me the text message that she said was threat to life, although he made mention of acid bathing and knives stabbing, but he refered it to what happens in messy ended relationship where the dumper makes the dumper looks small and like a a shit….. He begged her to desist from making a mess of her dumping him so they don’t get to the news with bad report.. ND he added God forbid.

She confessed the guy is not anything close to violence, but my concern now is that she dumps people up nd down ND now has tasted the evil called judiciary in relationship matters….she works and earn quite well

Will it be okay to continue with such girl..?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...