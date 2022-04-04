‘She Said I Raped Her But I Didn’t Do It, Now She Is Threatening Me’

This incident happened last week Thursday. Am a 300L student of Unijos and the girl happens to be my coursemate.

Normally, me and these girl no dey the same level, she can’t even talk to me in school but ASUU break happened and i didn’t want to go back to Lagos so i stayed back in Jos.

One day i was chatting with her friend who happens to know her and he told me she is still in Jos, so i chatted her up since i was bored and i didn’t lie to her, i told her i was bored and i needed someone to talk to for the main time. she accepted quickly and even told me why i didn’t chat her up sooner than this. she promised to come to my place and on Thursday she finally came through.

This is the most astonishing part, she knew i had sex with her best friend so she asked me about it and i did not lie about it cus i know she knew and we talked about some nasty stuff related to sex. i was seated on a mini-cushion chair and she sat on my laps literally dropping her boobs in the middle of my face.

As a guy i thought that was the signal, so i carried her straight to the bed and i wanted to gain access and she denied it so i just stood up and left. After a short while she came back again now saying if she handles me and all those stuff, i tried again and she denied i was angry and i wanted to tell her to start gping but i calmed down. she started seducing me badly and i was confused so this time i dropped and dragged her jean with her, we started dragging but she was just saying am trying to rape her and it is unfair, if it is what i do to girls all d time.

i was fingering her at the time but i did not penetrate and i felt it was tense and if i penetrated then what she is saying is true so i stopped and controlled my urge.

She zipped up and started crying, I was like but i didn’t do anything and she was like i did everything i want to do with her and it is fault bcus she came to my house.

After a shortwhile, she stopped crying and asked me if it was sex i want or friends with benefit…i was very confused at that point like wetin bring all does one enter so i didn’t reply then she said she knows am a rapist and i just want to sex and all dat shit.

i kept my cool after some time she started saying am not normal at all and she jst can’t believe what happened, she also said she will tell me something when we she is out of my house.

So i paid her Tp and she went home, i did not chat her up at all. fastforward to Saturday i saw her message saying her forcefully had my ways wit her and jst ignored her so she will deal with me and i will pay for it.

i won’t lie to you am very scared, i don’t even know what she wants, i started asking her what she wants from me exactly but she is not replying at all. I seriously don’t know what to do am very confuse, I don’t even understand why i fell for this plot of hers.

What do you think i shud do

Note: I did not have sex with her at all and i never wanted it, she was jst all over me and doing all those stuff. Sex isn’t my problem on a normal day bcus am a handsome guy and i get it most time.

