Sheikh Khalid Suspended For Criticising Buhari Over Kaduna Train Bombing

The chief Imam of Apo Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been suspended by the mosque’s steering committee for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari over Kaduna train bombing.

The Imam, in his Friday sermon, had criticized the president for failure to visit Kaduna over the daring terrorist attack, saying condemnation wasn’t enough.

He argued that the president was in Kaduna for campaign but refused to visit the state after the bomb attack.

”Everyone condemned the incident, except the bandits. So condemnation is not enough. The president should visit the state to sympathise with the victims.

”The president has been to Kaduna for campaigns but couldn’t go to the state on a sympathy visit,” he said.

The chairman of the mosque steering committee, Sai’du Dansadau, however said the Imam was sacked for inciting sermon on April 1.

He explained that the Imam had preached against exercising civic duty by advising voters to give conditions to political leaders before electing them.

Mr Dansadau added that the sermon was against Islamic tenets.



https://dailynigerian.com/sheikh-khalid-suspended/

