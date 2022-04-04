Sheikh Nuru Khalid Sacked, Banned From Mosque

The chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nuru Khalid, has been sacked by the mosque’s steering committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Imam, in his Friday sermon, had criticised President Buhari for failure to visit Kaduna over the terrorist attack, saying mere condemnation wasn’t enough.

He argued that the president was in Kaduna for campaigns but refused to visit the state after the bomb attack on the passenger train.

Initially, Sheikh Khalid was suspended. But on Monday afternoon, mosque’s steering committee declared him sacked. They ascribed their latest decision to him not showing remorse.

The development was also confirmed by BBC hausa Journalist, AbdulBaki Aliyu Jari. He tweeted; “The management of Apo Legislative Quarters Central Mosque have disengaged Sheikh Nuru Khalid from his position of Imam.”

This newspaper also learned that Khalid has been banned from preaching in the mosque. The chairman of the committee, Senator Sa’idu Dansadau added that they fired Nuru Khalid altogether because he refused to show remorse after he was suspended.



https://politicsnigeria.com/sheikh-nuru-khalid-sacked/

