Should I Allow My Mum To Visit Us?

My mum have never liked my wife to the extend of wishing her death when she lost our first baby and I had disowned her for saying that. So far we haven’t had any contact since the incident and we are finally proud parents of twins boy and girl born in February. My stepmother have been here for us since day 1 she is in my house taking care of my wife and babies , my mum called saying that she want to come over and take care of my wife and kids and will be spending a month . I lied to her that my wife is with her sister and will let her know when she is back to the house so she can come over. To be Frank I don’t want her near my wife because she doesn’t likes her and I don’t think she have any good plan for us. Did I do the right thing for lying to her my wife is not around or should I give her the chance to come over and see if she have truly change?

Please If you want to understand the full story go through my old threads

