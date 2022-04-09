Simon Ekpa Condemns Soludo’s Statement At Aguata, Calls It A Declaration Of War

See previous thread here: Governor Soludo Visits Burnt Aguata Secretariat

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Soludo’s statement that anybody in the Bush is a criminal is a total declaration of war against Eastern Security Network, & we will defend our land. If there are criminals, go after criminals, ESN are not criminals. This will definitely bring the anger of entire Biafra against u.



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1512439135826546689

Today we will address Soludo’s latest blunder, that any person in the bush is a criminal. For those thinking Soludo is here to fight criminals, you now understand better our ESN are in the bush protecting our farmland, villages against Fulani terrorists killing women, children



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1512438030082138115

