Simon Ekpa Condemns Soludo’s Statement At Aguata, Calls It A Declaration Of War

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Soludo’s statement that anybody in the Bush is a criminal is a total declaration of war against Eastern Security Network, & we will defend our land. If there are criminals, go after criminals, ESN are not criminals. This will definitely bring the anger of entire Biafra against u.

Today we will address Soludo’s latest blunder, that any person in the bush is a criminal. For those thinking Soludo is here to fight criminals, you now understand better our ESN are in the bush protecting our farmland, villages against Fulani terrorists killing women, children

