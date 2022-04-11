The sit at home civil disobedience for the unconditional release of MNK and Biafra freedom continues tomorrow being monday and Biafraland will be under lock and key! WE MOVE! Simon Ekpa
https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1513209936704114696?t=CL3hsQOGXOLcyuZyQSiBpg&s=19
Simon Ekpa Declares Monday Sit At Home Protest Day
