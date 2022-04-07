Simon Ekpa Declares Sit-At-Home Tomorrow. Warns Emmanuel Kanu

The leader of the Autopiloters faction of IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has declared a sit-at-home protest for tomorrow. The protest is to mark the appearance of Nnamdi Kanu in court. Simon Ekpa has also warned that Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Emmanuel Kanu, should not be allowed to move around in the court tomorrow.

There is a huge dispute between the Autopiloters faction of Ipob and the DOS faction. The Kanu Family are backing the DOS faction, but the Autopiloters say that Ipob is not a monarchy and Kanu’s family does not have a say in what happens in the organisation. Another brother of Nnamdi Kanu, Kanunta Kanu, has previously accused Simon Ekpa and the Autopiloters of being behind the violence and killings in the South-East.

Simon Ekpa @simon_ekpa

Tomorrow 8th of April 2022 Biafraland will be under lock and key as we continue to push for the unconditional release of MNK Kanu. He will be appearing in court tomorrow and the Fulani boy Emma must not be allowed to be walking around the courtroom as if it is his fathers house.



https://twitter.com/simon_ekpa/status/1511938006692904964

Picture 2: Nnamdi Kanu and Emmanuel Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja last year.

