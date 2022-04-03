Sit-At-Home: Armed Autopiloters Threaten Residents Of Anambra This Evening

UNCLE DEJI @DejiAdesogan

JUST IN: In a bid to frustrate Gov Charles Soludo’s economic recovery for #Anambra State, Gunmen today Sunday drove around Oko and Ekwulobia axis, shooting sporadically & also warning resident to observe tomorrow Monday’s Sit-At-Home and dare not to come out.



https://twitter.com/DejiAdesogan/status/1510678941933133837

Ajị bussu @AfamDeluxo

I hope nobody will accuse Soludo of anything when he becomes decisive. ESN/IPOB/Simon Ekpa boys stormed Oko drove around Ekwulobia axis, shooting sporadically asking people not to dare come out tomorrow. Simon Ekpa & IPOB are doing power tussle with lives of ndị Anambra.



https://twitter.com/AfamDeluxo/status/1510671078900867082

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...