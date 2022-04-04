Sit-At-Home: Governor Soludo Attends Monday Prayer In Church (Photos)

The church was visibly empty as congregations failed to shown up for the Mass Prayer to End Sit at Home Initiated by Simon Ekpa IPOB.

Cancellation Of Monday Sit-At-Home Order: Governor Soludo Adheres To The Monday Prayer Agreement, Attends Mass

Compliant to one of the agreements reached at the end of a one day peace building and security dialogue held at Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, Awka, Governor Soludo today, Monday, 4th April, 2022 participated in mass celebration to officially signal an end to the sit-at-home order by non-state actors.

The mass which was held at the St Joseph Cathedral, Ekwulobia, Aguata Council Area, started at exactly 11:00am and is celebrated by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalaeke.

Recall that during the one day dialogue, a Joint Statement by the government of Anambra State and the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Bishops and Archbishops on the State of Insecurity in the Igbo Homesteads, Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe read out the decision and it was unanimously accepted by ndi Anambra.

It is one of the peace overtues by the present administration, towards the enthronement of more progressive Anambra.

