Soldiers Arrest Scores Of Kidnappers In Kaduna (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8jbCBNxzkw

Men of the Nigerian army recorded a great success against armed men suspected to be kidnappers in Kaduna state.

Salemgists learnt that the kidnappers were repelled by troops while they were trying to operate yesterday night, April 10.

The kidnappers met their Waterloo in at at Kakura, Chikun Local Government Area in central Kaduna State.

In a video sighted by salemgists, the kidnappers who were caught in numbers were packed into a military vehicle and taken to the baracks.



Source: https://salemgists.com/troops-arrest-scores-of-kidnappers-in-kaduna-video/

