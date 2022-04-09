https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG_Yn0I6aGQ

Governor Soludo Swears-In Anambra State Commissioners

In accordance with the 1999 constitution, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has sworn-in twenty Commissioners, to serve in Anambra State Executive Council.

The Commissioners were sworn-in at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers at the Government House, Awka.

The Commissioners with the portfolios include, Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme-Finace, Professor Offornze Amaucheazi-Lands, Mr. Ifeanyi Okoma-Works and Infrastructure, Miss Chiamaka Nnake-Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Afam Obidike- Health, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba- Youth Development, Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo-Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi-Commerce and Industry, Mr. Julius Chukwuemeka-Power and Water Resources, Professor Ngozi Chuma Udeh- Education, Mr. Paul Nwosu -Information.

Others are, Dr. Foster Ihejiofor-Agriculture, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike-Transport, Mr. Felix Odimegwu-Environment, Hon. Paulinus Onyeka-Housing, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya- Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Donatus Onyenji-Culture/Tourism and Entertainment, Honourable Tony Nwabunwanne-Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mrs. Silvia Ifemeje- Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Chikodi Anara-Homeland Affairs.

Rtd. AVM, Ben Chiobi was also sworn-in as Special Adviser on Security.

