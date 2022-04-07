Soludo’s LGA Under Attack, Aguata LG Headquarters Set Ablaze

The Local Goverment of the Current Governor of Anambra state is under Attack from Unknown Gunmen , Aguata Local Goverment Headquarter have been set ablaze
Video
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4955485524567772&id=100003191216247
The Local Goverment of the Current Governor of Anambra state is under Attack from Unknown Gunmen , Aguata Local Goverment Headquarter have been set ablaze
Video
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4955485524567772&id=100003191216247
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.