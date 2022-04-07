Soludo’s LGA Under Attack, Aguata LG Headquarters Set Ablaze

The Local Goverment of the Current Governor of Anambra state is under Attack from Unknown Gunmen , Aguata Local Goverment Headquarter have been set ablaze
