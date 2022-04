Chelsea will aim to avoid a third defeat on the bounce in all competitions when they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League contest.

Thomas Tuchel’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final to Real Madrid in midweek, while the Saints most recently drew 1-1 with Leeds United.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...