Spend Your Ramadan Like This Not Like This! (Pics)

Alhamdulilah, today is the 29th of Sha’aban 1443AH. The first day of Ramadan might likely be tomorrow if the crescent moon is sighted tonight.

Brethren, Ramadan is a great month that is of full mercies and so we should strive hard to make alot of good deeds that will fetch us alot of rewards during the month. Attached image from Almaahiy TV displays the best ways and manners you can spend your Ramadan to earn alot of rewards and things you should try as much as possible to avoid during the month.

May Allah accept our Ibaadah during the month. Great us good health, wealth and sound faith to fast in this month (Ameen)

