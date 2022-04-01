Stability, Prosperity Of Nigeria Depends On The Success Of APC

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, says the stability and progress of the country greatly depends on the efficacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Monday, Tinubu said APC members must unite to ensure that the party makes Nigeria a prosperous country.

“The future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC,” he said.

“We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.”

The presidential aspirant congratulated the newly inaugurated national working committee (NWC) of the party.

“President M. Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership,” he said. We acknowledge the caliber of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured.”

The former Lagos governor also praised Abdullahi Adamu, the new APC national chairman, who he described as a team builder.

“He also is an experienced administrator and able statesman. His wisdom and ability will be great assets to the APC in the crucial moments ahead,” he said.

https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-stability-prosperity-of-nigeria-depends-on-success-of-apc/amp?nonamp=1#

