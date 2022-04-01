Success Precious Abi: Missing 5-Year-Old Girl In Abuja (Photo)

A Five-Year-Old Girl, Success Precious Abi, has been declared missing in Abuja.

According to the mum, Precious went missing on Wednesday, March 30 after she left home with her 13-year-old brother to buy something at a shop close to their house in Kpeyegi along Karu-Karshi expressway in Abuja.

She said the brother informed her that an unknown woman accosted Precious at the shop and then took her away.

She said the owner of the shop was interrogated and she said she has no idea who the unknown woman was.

The distraught mum said the incident has been reported to the police

If found, please call these numbers 07065238616, 07037756700 and 08100918553.

