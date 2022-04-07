Supremacy: Boko Haram executes 10 ISWAP commanders, vows to ‘eliminate all ISWAP fighters on earth’

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

At least 10 terrorists of the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP), including top Commanders, were executed by its affiliates, Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad faction of Boko Haram in the North East of Lake Chad, a counter-insurgency expert who closely follows Boko Haram activities in the North East, Zagazola Makama has said.

According to the expert, the Boko Haram terrorist faction of the Buduma overwhelmed the ISWAP in a gun battle which resulted in the killing of many fighters on the river bank between Kadunan Ruwa and Kandahar axis of the Niger Republic.

Many fighters drowned in the water while ten ISWAP fighters were apprehended alive by the Buduma’s in the aftermath of the battle.

The expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad obtained a video showing the two terrorist groups in a heavy gun battle in a boat on top of the water.

Also, in the 6:40 minutes videos seen by Zagazola, two ISWAP top commanders were interrogated before being taken to somewhere and slaughtered.

A top-ranking Amir of the Buduma’s group suspected to be Mohammed Ari, a deadly Spiritual Warfare Commander, who appeared in the video said God has continued to give them the opportunity to defeat their enemies (ISWAP).

He said “We are the Mujahideens from the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad faction in Lake Chad.

“As you are aware, there has been an intensified infighting between us and our enemies (ISWAP) for the past few months and Allah has been giving us victories to eliminate our enemies.

“We have arrested about ten of them including some of their top commanders and we have asked them why they are waging war against us. And the Commander said, they don’t have any reason but they are just fighting us.

“So even your leaders that you followed blindly, said he doesn’t know why he is fighting us, talk more of you his followers.

“Initially, we are doing the same thing and going on the same path before you changed and started to deviate from the teachings of God and start to practice all sort of evil ways.

“We are therefore assuring you that Almighty God will continue to give us victory to eliminate all of you from the surface of earth”, he said.

The bloodbath between the two groups of terrorists has continued to rage especially in the axis of Lake Chad, Abadam, Niger Republic, Sambisa forest and Mandara Mountain with hundreds of casualties recorded so far on both sides within the last year.

“On March 24 and 28, 2022, the JAS terrorists Loyal to the Bakura Buduma, ambushed and eliminated about 45 terrorists in Yauma Wango and Ngaama, in Abadam Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State” the expert said.

