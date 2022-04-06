Suspected Thief Tries To Inject A Sales Girl With An Insecticide In Oyo (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wupUDnPXzY

A suspected thief has been arrested after attempting to inject a salesgirl with an insecticide in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, Newspremises reports.

The suspect came into the store on the pretext he wanted to buy a laptop. Some minutes later, he attacked the sales girl and attempted to inject her with a liquid substance later discovered to be a pesticide.

He was arrested and has been handed over to the police.

source: https://newspremises.com.ng/cctv-captures-moment-suspected-thief-tried-to-inject-a-sales-girl-with-an-insecticide-in-ogbomosho-video/

