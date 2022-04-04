Suspended Abuja Imam’s Sermon Worse Than Kidnapping – Ahmed Gumi

Popular Islamic scholar, Ahmad Abubakar Gumi has reacted to the suspension of Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Shiekh Nuru Khalid.

DAILY POST recalls that the steering committee of the Apo Mosque in Abuja had suspended the Chief Imam, for delivering a sermon considered to be anti-government last Friday.

The Imam, during the sermon, urged worshippers and entire Nigerians to play apathy in the forthcoming 2023 general elections if the government fails to fix the security problems and other challenges bedevilling the nation.

According to the committee, the sermon which captured the current state of the country was capable of inciting public outrage.

The development has generated controversies, particularly on social media as several Nigerians backed the cleric while others believe that the sermon was born out of sentiments against President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Reacting, Gumi, in a chat with DAILY POST on Monday, condemned the sermon and described it as “sentiments overriding intellect”.

According to the controversial scholar, the Imam was wrong for trying to discourage Nigerians from participating in the election to vote out bad leaders, saying he is worst than kidnappers.

He said, “It’s a case of sentiments overriding intellect. Calling masses not to vote out incompetent government by massive voting is worst than the few kidnappings and a misplaced judgment”.



