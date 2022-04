A friend driving to Lagos sent this video to me of people scooping liquid out of an upturned tanker in Asaba just few minutes ago. He didn’t say if it is fuel but it has to be some kind of fuel as palm oil isn’t carried in tankers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZdJzzkj28Y

The location is attached

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...