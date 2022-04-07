Terrorism In South East And The Complicit Silence Of Celebrities

Today marks yet another day of murder and arson in Anambra state, the state with the newest governor across the federation. Barely weeks into his administration, IPOB/ESN, under the command of self styled “Nnamdi Kanu Desciple”, Simon Ekpa, have all but overrun the state with a campaign of terror. All efforts currently out forward by the governor to douse the flames appear to have rather inflamed it.

Hardly any state executive would envy Soludo’s situation right now. Most people, including those of us avid supporters/members of APC, genuinely think he would do credibility well as Captain of the Anambra ship, but with recent events, there are ominous signs that might end up a mere wishful thinking.

Now, there seems to be a consensus, or at least, a growing desire, by folks from the East, for there to be a end to the mayhem happening there. Businesses and livelihoods have taken a severe beating, no thanks to the endless sit at homes and harassment/brutalisation (even killing in the worse case scenario) of those who dare to violate the Group’s orders.

Some Diehard supporters of the group are gradually raising their voices against their activities, but the voices that appear to be found nowhere, but which most observers, like myself, have been expecting to hear are those of Nigerian celebrities of Eastern origin. We all could recollect how loud these voices were during the EndSars campaign. Hashtags were created, memorabilia were made, interviews were held, videos were made, all in condemnation of SARS and the FG’s handling of the protests.

One of the major voices heard then was that of DJ Switch who happens to come from the East. Today, the East appears to be in tormoil but she’s nowhere to be found! Where are their Phyno, Paul and Peter, etc who once stood up for “the people”? Why aren’t they speaking out against the utterly destructive chaos ravaging their land?

Of what value is a big voice and image if it can’t be used for the good of your brothers and sisters? What is currently happening amongst the celebrities can be taken for nothing but a tacit wholesale endorsement of the activities of those killers and arsonists by them. Until they speak out, that is what we see.

