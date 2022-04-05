Terrorists Attack Nigerian Military Base In Kaduna, Kill 11 Soldiers – SR

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Group were also killed during the attack.

At least 11 soldiers were killed after some terrorists locally dubbed as bandits raided a Nigerian military base in Polwire village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source who disclosed this to SaharaReporters said the incident occurred on Monday.

He said the bandits came in large numbers on motorcycles and engaged the troops in a battle that lasted for two hours before dislodging them.

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Group were also killed during the attack.

A military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters confirmed the incident.

The signal read, “TEXT: OP DOMINION STORM SPECIAL SITREP (.) SITREP AS AT 041200A APR 22 (.) *BHT/ BANDITS ATTK *(.) AT ABOUT 031645A APR 22 (.) TPS AT BLK POSN POLEWIRE GEO COORD 10°42’59.40”N 06°42’01.97E CAME UNDER ATTK FROM UNCFM NO OF BHT/BANDITS USING RPG BOMBS AND OTHER SP WPNS (.) THE ENCOUNTER LASTED UP TO ABOUT 2000HRS BEFORE TPS WERE DISLODGED FROM THE LOC (.) TPS WDR TO POLEWIRE VILL GEO COORD 10°42’14.49”N 06°41’05.38”E (.) TPS WERE RFT FROM FOB GWASKA AND RTN TO POLEWIRE AT ABOUT 2115HRS CMM NO FURTHER CONTACT WAS MADE (.) TPS CARRIED OUT EXPLOITATION FIRST LI (.) BANDITS CAS (.) UNCFM (.)WIA (.) UNCFM (.) OWN CAS (.) KIA (.) 11 X SLDRS AND 3 X KADVS (.) WIA (.) 1 X 19 SLDRS AND 2 X KADVS.”

On Monday, SaharaReporters had reported that the terrorists also stormed villages across Kagarko and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

They killed no fewer than 17 residents in the four communities after abducting 22 others around Angwar Ma’aji in Jere, Kagarko LGA.

This happened barely 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, visited the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Jere, which shares a boundary with Tafa-Sabon-Wuse in Niger State, is located on the ever-busy Abuja-Kaduna highway.

A resident of Angwar Maji, Shehu Bala, who confirmed the latest attacks, had said the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday.

He said the bandits, who came in large numbers, invaded some houses and whisked away 22 residents, including five women.

http://saharareporters.com/2022/04/05/breaking-terrorists-sack-nigerian-military-base-kaduna-kill-11-soldiers-three-vigilantes

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...