Terrorists have abducted the wife and daughter of the Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Usman Bamaiyi.

He is also one of the aspirants for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



https://ait.live/breaking-terrorists-abduct-wife-and-daughter-of-commissioner-in-plateau-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...