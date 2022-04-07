The Controversy Between Victor Ikpeba, Victor Osimhen And Asisat Oshoala

Victor Ikpeba recently criticised Victor Osimhen for trying to take bicycle kicks during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in Abuja. The former African Footballer of the Year believes that Osimhen should have controlled the ball before trying to slot it into the net. This has led to the following reactions from Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala, journalists and fans.

(The 4th screenshot is the meme that was posted by Victor Osimhen. He usually posts memes along with pictures of himself).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcAbO0SjIJ5/

https://twitter.com/AsisatOshoala/status/1511706298131394564

https://twitter.com/victorosimhen9/status/1511699439148310528

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...