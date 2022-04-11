The Moment Tinubu Disowned Osinbajo: I Have No Son Grown For Presidency (Video)

Moment Tinubu Disowned Osinbajo: I Have No Son Grown Enough To Declare For Presidency (Video)

APC leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has stated that he has no son grown enough to declare for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023, IGBERETV reports.

Bola Tinubu said this to journalists hours after his protege, VP Yemi Osinbajo, declared his intention to run for presidency in 2023.



