The act of subterfuge has become part of our electioneering campaign by machiavellians and desperados in Nigeria.

It is nothing but a ruse politicians use to fool people into believing that they care about their welfare and wellbeing.

We need to wise up and say no to such ridiculous behaviour of Nigerian leaders.

Don’t sell your vote to the highest bidder because you will live to regret it.

