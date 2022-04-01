‘This Is What Will Happen If Nigerians Are Allowed To Defend Themselves With Guns’

https://www.nairaland.com/7056856/ado-doguwa-nigerians-must-allowed

It is a no brainer to even think of that as a good idea to curb the menace of unprecedented insecurity in the country, eg. kidnapping, unprovoked attacks and killings, banditry and terrorism that’s bedeviled the country for over a decade.

Ado Doguwa a member of the house of representatives has this as a plan to stop insecurity. But I think the multiplier effects of doing so will be so enormous and overwhelming.

That action can automatically throw the country into a sudden civil war, and guess who the targets will be…. THE LEADERS THEMSELVES and that’s because we are where we are because leaders in Nigeria have failed to do the right thing.

What do you think will happen if an angry and hungry man is being allowed to have access to guns? Well ur guess is as good as mine.

It will mean more jobs for witch doctors, who will get more customers to do “Odeshi” otherwise known as traditional bullet-proof.

People will shoot to kill at the slightest and most ridiculous provocation.

There will be aggrieved persons trying to purge, themselves of pain through retaliation, just to settle old scores.

A good percentage of people in the country has fallen into an unimaginable pit of depression and a lot of them are already suicidal.

Psychological disorder and bad mental health is also an issue… people are trying to manage mid-life crisis, and then u let such person handle a gun? hehehe

More organ harvesters. More kidnapping, more terrorism, more banditry. Excessive and untold lawlessness. Rights will be violated !!!

There will be more brutal domestic violence.

The police and military will quit their jobs.

The list is endless…. if everyone has access to weapons to defend themselves then it will be accurate to say that its is finished.

But on a second thought…. if people are allowed to defend themselves and only if they can afford to buy the weapons for themselves then it leaves the rich and middle class enough impetus to send the country to abyss.

1 fairly used AK47 is more than a million naira

