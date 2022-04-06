Three Crowns Milk Encourages Healthy Nourishment For Muslims This Ramadan

Three Crowns milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk, will be engaging Muslim consumers through a series of rewarding activities during the holy month of Ramadan in its ‘Three Crowns supports your heart’ campaign.

With this campaign, Three Crowns milk, is encouraging every Muslim faithful to stay healthy and nourished throughout the holy month and beyond, while upholding key messages of the season, which is giving, sharing and caring.

Speaking about the campaign, Three Crowns’ Marketing Manager, Gloria Jacobs, noted that the Ramadan provides an opportunity for the brand to further connect with Muslims across the country.

“With this campaign, we aim to encourage the culture of giving associated with this period and promote the importance of healthy eating and lifestyle throughout the period of Ramadan and beyond. Selected Muslim influencers will engage with Three Crowns consumers to highlight the importance of healthy eating and lifestyle during Ramadan, while balancing life, family, and faith.

“These activities will be held on the social media pages of the brand and the influencers. Consumers can win exciting prizes when they join these influencers on their Instagram/Facebook Live sessions, and answer questions correctly” Jacobs said.

Three Crowns milk is also providing low cholesterol and tasty nourishment to consumers in mosques and praying grounds in Lagos, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kano, Abuja and Jos during Iftar. This would encourage Muslims to break their fast with healthy nourishment that is rich, tasty and heart-friendly.

It is important that our consumers get nourished while fasting from Sahur to Iftar and Three Crowns will support them on this spiritual journey by providing them with essential nutrients needed to stay nourished.

The Three Crowns Ramadan campaign will run from 2nd – 30th April, 2022 with the brand giving out special Ramadan gift boxes, including fruits and other nutritious items needed to keep them nourished and energized during the fast.

As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary care givers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has therefore given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, so they can in turn build healthy and happy families.

SPONSORED POST

