Three Missing Abuja Siblings Found, Police Say Victims Abandoned, Distressed

Three siblings declared missing from a school in Abuja have been found two weeks after their disappearance.

PUNCH Metro had reported that their mother, Joy Ani, had gone to pick them up from their school, Star Heritage Academy, located around the ECWA One area of Kabusa, but they were nowhere to be found.

Their father, Sunday, stated that since the children went missing, he and his wife had been sleeping for less than one hour a day.

The elated father on Monday said he was called from the Wuye Police Station to come and identify three children in police custody.

He said, “This morning, I received a call from the Wuye Police Station asking if I was the father of Marvellous Alex and Rehoboth (Chinenye) and I said yes. The caller asked me to come, that my children were there.

“I quickly rushed out of bed, called one of my brothers and went straight to the station. On getting there, I saw my children and I was happy. Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be two weeks since their disappearance. My wife and I hardly sit or eat because we are always going from one place to another. I don’t want this to happen to anybody; I thank God that we are alive. For some others, they would have died. With God, all things are possible. When you have faith, God will do it. I never one day thought that they would be back. God, my faith and people helped me.”

The mother of the children, Joy, thanked the police for finding the children.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, said the children were found on Sunday.

He said, “After the receipt of the complaint, we made an entry of missing persons. We deployed all our intelligence assets and informed all our neighbouring states through our signal, describing the children. We worked with all the community leaders, vigilantes and hunters.

“We also searched the bushes; the school authorities were also invited to the police station for questioning over negligence.

“Yesterday (Sunday) around 8.30pm, our tactical men on a stop-and-search patrol at Wuye division, which is the Games Village area, saw the three children distressed.

“They rescued them, took them to the station and handed them over to a female police officer, who questioned them. The DPO was aware of the missing children at Kabusa, so he quickly contacted a fellow DPO there; he rushed down and it was discovered that they were the ones.

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital for medical check-up. They were found okay, and a psychological check is tomorrow.”

https://punchng.com/three-missing-abuja-siblings-found-police-say-victims-abandoned-distressed/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...