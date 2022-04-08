Tinubu Continues Consultations, Meets Atiku Bagudu

Tinubu visits Atiku Bagudu, today in Abuja.

In his entourage are�

1. Sanwo- Olu Governor of Lagos state,
2. Saminu Turaki fmr Governor of Jigawa state,
3. Kashim Imam chairman of TETFUND,
4. Nuhu Ribadu former chairman of EFCC among others.

