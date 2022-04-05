Tinubu Meets El-Rufai Inside Government House Over Kaduna Train Attack

Apr 5th: In this video, APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds a closed door meeting with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other members of his cabinet over the recent terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roj4xcNF6Q4

