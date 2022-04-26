Tinubu, Nigeria’s wealthiest Presidential aspirant is not joking

Mr Bola Tinubu, The Asiwaju of Lagos is not joking. The political strategist is coming to the 2023 Presidential Election with a staggering financial war chest no other candidates can confidently boast of.

Donations from Mr Tinubu, visits to some states and personalities in the last two to three months, will definately be close to N2 billion naira if not more.

APC just started selling Presidential form and yet to conduct primaries. Just imagine when they kick start the campaign, the figures that will come up.

Tinubu’s backup also includes companies and individuals with enourmous wealth. That alone is ‘financial intimidation’ to some aspirants.

Just like his political mentor, Chief MKO Abiola; the ‘Lion of Burdillion’ has basic tools of getting people to his side. Aside the vast human and financial resources at his beck and call, he already built a media empire to enable people reach the rich and the people playing politics in the grassroots. He owns The Nation Newspaper and TVC, a TV station and radio stations.

Nigeria’s Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige, at a House of Rep Hearing told Hon Abiodun Faleke that he is on the same level with Tinubu.

Ngige openly shaded Faleke that he was Governor at the same time with Tinubu, his mentor. Now is the time to prove it by contesting with his mate in APC primaries.

When they announced the N100 million fee for Presidential aspirant, Ngige said he only budgeted N50 million.

By Niyi Tabiti

