Tinubu Too Old, Too Weak To Run For President – Pete Edochie

Tinubu Too Weak, He Should Leave Presidential Ambition For Younger, Healthier Nigerians – Nollywood Veteran, Pete Edochie

Nollywood veteran actor, Pete Edochie on Friday said one of the All Progressives Congress aspirants, Bola Tinubu, is too old and too weak to run for president in 2023.

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, is also the national leader of the party.

However, the actor noted that Tinubu has been in power for a long time until he was made the leader of the APC.

The actor made this known during an interview with BBC Igbo, on Friday, stressing that Tinubu should leave the position for those who are younger and healthier.

The Nollywood star who highlighted his concerns about the political marginalisation of Igbos, said Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba are the major ethnic groups in Nigeria, noting that only once in the history of Nigeria has it emerged that an Igbo person became the head of state in Nigeria.

Edochie who described Igbo people as resilient posited that the solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political crises is an Igbo leader, stressing that Nigeria needs their ingenuity and sound leadership.

“Many people like Tinubu are too old and too weak to run for president. He (Tinubu) has been in power for a long time until he was made the leader of the APC.

“But he should leave the position for those who are younger and healthier. Let’s be honest.

“Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba are the major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Only once in the history of Nigeria has it emerged that an Igbo person became the head of state in Nigeria.

“That was (former military head of state) Aguiyi Ironsi during the military government, and his headship was short-lived. Since then, the North and the Yoruba have been sharing power between themselves; apart from Goodluck Jonathan, who isn’t even Igbo.

“Why has power not returned to the Igbo people? Is there a plot by the political elites to sideline the South-East? I’ve lived in the North. I speak Hausa. But it’s long overdue for Nigeria to have a leader of Igbo extraction.

“The problem in Nigeria is greed. Leadership is dominated by northerners, but, 60 years after independence, we’ve not ended the electricity problem.”



https://saharareporters.com/2022/04/01/tinubu-too-weak-he-should-leave-presidential-ambition-younger-healthier-nigerians-%E2%80%93

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...