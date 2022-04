Tonto Dikeh excited as she takes back car she gave Kpokpogri as gift

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed she has taken back the hilux car she gifted ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

She boasted on her Instagram page that she took everything including the fake key.

Watch below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3PGk_8KPzQ

Prince Kpokpogri Finally Takes Back The SUV He Gave To Tonto Dikeh (video) – https://www.nairaland.com/6912474/prince-kpokpogri-finally-takes-back

