Trailer Crushes Social Media Influencer, Opeyemi Kareem To Death In Lagos

Opeyemi Kareem Death: Friends mourn as trailer crushes social media influencer to death in Lagos

Fast rising Nigerian social media influencer, Opeyemi Kareem has been confirmed dead after he was reportedly crushed by a trailer on Saturday, April 9.

Friends of social media influencer, Opeyemi Kareem, known as Always Onkeys, have taken to their social media pages to mourn his death after he was hit and crushed to death by a Trailer in Lagos State.

Most of the commenters on his page were overwhelmed to see the sad news, as they attested to chatting with the deceased on WhatsApp App just a few minutes before the ugly incident took place in Lagos.

Opeyemi Kareem’s death is coming shortly after the death of gospel singer Osinachi, who died on Friday, April 8.



