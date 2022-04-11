Transport University, Daura To Take Off In September 2022

The Transport University, Daura will take-off in September, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, expressed optimism today after inspecting the level of work at the university, in company of his Permanent Secretary and other management staffers of the ministry.

