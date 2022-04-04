Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists From Sabisa Forest, Rescue Victim (Photos)

Men of the Nigerian army recorded a great success in it’s war against insurgency in the Northeast region of the country.

The troops while conducting clearance operation in Sabisa forest rescued two elderly victims from Boko Haram captivity.

Salemgists gathered from military sources that the gallant troops also destroyed camps and logistics warehouses belonging to Boko Haram terrorists.

One of the victim who was an elderly man revealed that he was abducted by the insurgents who forcefully held him hostage for a long time now.

Another victim who is an elderly woman stated that she has been in Boko Haram captivity for more than eight years now.

A military source further said the victims were rescued along with other girls. The source added that Nigerian troops are now occupying Sabisa forest.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb7nomDgYiD/?utm_medium=copy_link

