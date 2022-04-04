Two Men Found Dead After They Were Kidnapped By Gunmen In Anambra State (Photos)

A man identified as Chief Kingsley Ebuka Magom has been found dead after he was kidnapped by unknown men in Anambra state.

Salemgists gathered that his body which was already decaying was found yesterday, April 3 in Alaifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

A source in the community said that Kingsley was kidnapped some days ago alongside Chukwemeka Christian Chukwunweike who who was a welfare officer of the Anamenuebonyi Hemispherial Kegites Club.

The source further narrated that both of them were killed by the suspected kidnappers.

The source added:

“The remains are already decomposing as we suspect that he was killed and dumped the same day Chief Okpore was killed. Arrangements are on the way to have him buried immediately as he cannot be taken to the mortuary.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/two-men-found-dad-after-they-were-kidnapped-by-gunmen-in-anambra-state-photos/

