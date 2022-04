Benfica head into the first leg of the Champions League last eight game against Liverpool as underdogs but wouldn’t be worried about labels.

Benfica have made qualification to the Champions League next season a tad bit complicated after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Braga. The Lisbon giants are in third place in the league standings and Nelson Verissimo knows that results need to pick up.

