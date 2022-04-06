UCL: Chelsea Vs Real Madrid 1 – 3 – (Live)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid-19 and will join his team at Chelsea on Wednesday for the Champions League quarter-final.

Ancelotti, 62, did not travel to London with his players and staff on Tuesday for the first leg against his former side, but tested negative on Wednesday.

The Italian missed Real’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo after Real said he tested positive for coronavirus on 30 March.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had said he hoped Ancelotti would be at the game.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tuchel said: “It’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.”

Ancelotti guided Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois says that whoever takes control of Chelsea after Roman Abramovich will be buying “one of the best clubs in the world”.

The Belgium goalkeeper made more than 150 appearances for the Blues, winning two Premier League titles, before moving to Real Madrid in 2018.

“I think it’s been a hard month for the club and for the fans, but I think you can see that all the people that love Chelsea are really putting all their energy together,” said Courtois.

“The new owners must know what club they are buying. And hopefully they can keep that spirit that has always been here.

“In total I was part of Chelsea for seven years, and that was a big part of my career.

“I hope the new owners will understand what they are buying and that Chelsea can remain as one of the best clubs in the world.”

Jorginho, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic could all return to Tuchel’s starting XI for a repeat of last term’s semi-final, having been on the bench for their shock 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Former Blues forward Eden Hazard has not travelled with the Real squad after undergoing an operation to remove a metal plate in his right leg. Back-up forward Luka Jovic and Isco are also absent for Spain’s 13-time winners.

