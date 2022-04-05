UCL: Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid 1 – 0 – (Full Time)

Manchester City face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, looking to take a strong lead to the Wanda Metropolitano.

For so long, the quarter-finals was Pep Guardiola’s kryptonite at the Etihad Stadium – with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon all knocking the Blues out at that stage. However, a nervy but decisive victory over Borussia Dortmund this time last season gave them belief that they have overcome that specific psychological hurdle.

