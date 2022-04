War is something no one prays for considering the economic, financial, infrastructural, moral and mental damages it could lead to coupled with death and unimaginable pain and suffering. It’s said that those who ve witnessed war would never hope for one. The current facial look of Zelensky who is a comedian looks far from a comedian.

Before the war

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...