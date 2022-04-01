Umahi Wins As Appeal Court Dismisses Case, To Remain Governor

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

An Appeal Court in Enugu has dismissed a suit against Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and his Deputy Dr. Kelechi Igwe, seeking their removal from office for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The suit was filed by Senator Soni Ogbuoji and his Deputy, Justin Mbam, candidates of the APC in the 2019 Guber Elections.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo had sacked Umahi, Igwe and 17 lawmakers in the state for defecting from PDP to the APC.

However, on Tuesday, February 28, 2022, a High Court sitting in Abakaliki struck out the same suit

On Friday, Justice A.O Belgore dismissed the suit for being inconsistent with the constitution and extant laws of the country.

