UNICEF Issues Scam Alert Against Nkechi Blessing’s Ex Husband, Falegan

The United Nations Children’s Fund in Nigeria has issued a scam alert and distanced itself from a politician, Opeyemi David Falegan.

Falegan, who is the former lover of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, took to his Instagram page, @hon_falegan_official_, where he claimed to be on a fundraising drive for the people of Ukraine with his charity organisation, ODF Foundation, in partnership with UNICEF.

“This donation goes directly to UNICEF, don’t forget about our @odf_foundation…” calling for more donations from his followers.

However, after the post was published, UNICEF debunked the claim via its verified Instagram page @unicef_nigeria on Friday.

“Scam alert,” read the caption. “UNICEF Nigeria is aware of a fictitious donation drive to raise funds for UNICEF.

“Please be aware that all legitimate campaigns for donations are hosted on the UNICEF website www.unicef.org and verified social media pages. Do not fall victim to this scam!”

Despite UNICEF raising the alarm, Falegan posted on his Instagram page that he had raised £60 to be donated for relief efforts in Ukraine through the UN body.

“We were able to raise 61 pounds for the people of Ukraine through @unicef, this is for the people of Ukraine who passed through a lot of dysfunctional/ disheartening situations in recent times.

“The donation has ended today and we want to thank our donators/supporters [sic] for this nice gesture and also service to humanity. God bless u @unicef for being a platform to be used, and kindly don’t forget about ODF foundation @odf_foundation also needs your support as well,” he wrote.

Falegan and Nkechi got into a public war of words on Wednesday as they announced the breakdown of their marriage.

Despite sharing pictures of her purported wedding back in 2021, Blessing stated on Thursday, that she was never legally married to Falegan.



https://punchng.com/unicef-issues-scam-alert-against-nkechi-blessings-ex-lover-falegan/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...