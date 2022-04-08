Unknown Gunmen Invade Cattle Market In Aguata, Kill Over 20 Cows

Over 20 Fulani cows and several goats shot dead at Nkwo Igboukwu market, Aguata LGA, Anambra State.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuNclkJ4RcA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSxVL6G1ff8

