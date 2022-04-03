Unknown Gunmen Set Imo Council Secretariat Ablaze (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k9GKZ63Z4k

Unknown gunmen strike again in Imo as they set on fire the secretariat of Orsu Local Government Area on Sunday, April 3.

It was gathered from a resident of the area identified as Chibuzo Ukah, that the attack, which happened around 2:30am might be the handwork of the gunmen troubling communities within the South East.

However, in a video sighted by salemgists, a voice was heard at the background praising the unknown gunmen for the action.

The voice said the unknown gunmen are sponsored by politicians and they won’t stop until the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is released from detention.

The person speaking in the video further said they want the country to be divided, they are Biafrans and not Nigerians.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb5jWM-goV8/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...