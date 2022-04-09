Vandalism On Transmission Tower In Ikot Ekpene Causes Blackout

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF POWER

PRESS RELEASE

Further to our earlier press release, we wish to apprise the general public that the immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani – Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation. This consequently led to a cascade of plant shut down across the country.

We wish to notify the public that power on the grid is being restowed sequentially by the System Operator as other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by the Niger Power Holding Company Ltd.

Isa Sanusi, SA (Media)

For: Honourable Minister

9th April 2022

