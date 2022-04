I am an uber driver who has been driving for someone with corolla car. Now i wish to get my own but due to cost have opted for European car. Pls which European car especially audi or Volkswagen will be good in terms of ruggedness and fuel efficiency for ubber Job. I would really appreciate if am advised based on experience. Thank you very much���

