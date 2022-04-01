We borrow to pay salaries, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said federal allocation to the state had shrunk, adding that states that received meagre allocations in March must borrow to meet their obligations.

Ortom, who was reacting to the low allocation for the month of March, said states of the federation had for some time now been experiencing a drop in allocations.

He said in some cases, his administration had to resort to borrowing to pay salaries, adding that his administration placed priority on the payment of salary.

“Since 2018, we have been paying salaries up to date and our intention is to continue to pay and to source for funds to carry out capital projects,” he said.

